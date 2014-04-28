Calendar » Eighth Annual Festival of Scholars

April 28, 2014 from 6:00pm

Eighth Annual Festival of Scholars

Monday, April 28, through Friday, May 2

Campuswide



The Festival of Scholars showcases scholarly work of undergraduate and graduate students at CLU.



This work may include traditional research, creative work, or the application of theory to real-life situations. In some cases, the research presented is related to a particular class. In other cases, students present their Senior Capstone projects or research that was completed independently of the curriculum. All of these high-quality projects reflect months or even years of focused work with faculty mentors.



Sessions within the festival offer a variety of presentation styles. Poster presentations offer large visual representations of the project and allow for one-on-one interaction with the student presenter. Some sessions consist of a collection of oral presentations or a panel discussion. Lastly, some sessions involve an exhibition of the scholarship such as a teaching demonstration, multimedia display, art exhibit or recital.



The following poster sessions take place in the Soiland Recreation Center inside of the Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center north of Olsen Road.



School of Management

Tuesday, April 29, 6-8 p.m.

Graduate School of Education

Thursday, May 1, 6-7:30 p.m.

Science Showcase

Friday, May 2, 10:30 a.m.-Noon

Psychology and Communication Showcase

Friday, May 2, 12:15-1:45 p.m.

Admission is free. For information, contact the Office for Experiential Learning, Research and Faculty Development at 805-493-3795. For the full, updated schedule of Festival of Scholars events, visit www.callutheran.edu/fos.