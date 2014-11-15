Calendar » Einstein Day SYV Family School

November 15, 2014 from 9a - 3p

Einstein Day is a very unique event that the SY Family School can really show the community at large what the school is all about. It’s a science and learning fair for children of all ages. We are going to have some additional booths this year, as well as participation from some other independent schools in the Area. Laguna Blanca, Dunn School and Midland school will be having booths this year. One of the big hits with the kids last year was our Teddy Bear Surgery that is put together from 3 Vets whose kids attend the school. “Something Ridiculous” will be a featured performer this year as well. They are a high energy juggling act. We had over 500 people attend last year, and this year we are expecting more.

