Calendar » Ekphrastic Poetry Workshop by Jodie Hollander

January 13, 2019 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience art at a new level and use it to inspire your writing. Internationally known poet Jodie Hollander teaches this workshop, in which participants respond poetically to exhibitions at SBCAST. Students will study examples of celebrated poems that respond to or were inspired by art. Then students will be led through a variety of writing activities inspired by the art, ultimately leading to a draft of an original poem. Students will discuss poetic techniques such as the use of vivid imagery, the importance of sonics, how to shape a poetic line as well as techniques for drafting and revision. No experience necessary.

Hollander’s poems have appeared in journals such as The Poetry Review, PN Review, The Dark Horse, The New Criterion, The Rialto, Verse Daily, The Best Australian Poems of 2011, and The Best Australian Poems of 2015. She is the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship in South Africa, a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant in Italy, a Hawthornden Fellowship in Scotland, and attended the MacDowell Colony in February of 2015. Her newest book is My Dark Horses.

