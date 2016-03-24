El Montecito Presbyterian Church Maundy Thursday Service
March 24, 2016 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Maundy Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday, service commenorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles as described in the Gospels.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: El Montecito Presbyterian Church
- Starts: March 24, 2016 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 E. Valley Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: http://www.elmopres.org
- Sponsors: El Montecito Presbyterian Church