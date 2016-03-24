Friday, May 4 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

El Montecito Presbyterian Church Maundy Thursday Service

March 24, 2016 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Maundy Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday,  service commenorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles as described in the Gospels.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: El Montecito Presbyterian Church
  • Starts: March 24, 2016 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 E. Valley Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93108
  • Website: http://www.elmopres.org
  • Sponsors: El Montecito Presbyterian Church
 
 
 