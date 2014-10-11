Calendar » El Montecito School presents Brandon Heath

October 11, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

On October 11, enjoy an evening with one of Christian music’s most beloved and respected artists and songwriters, Brandon Heath, in concert to benefit and El Montecito School. A two-time GMA Male Vocalist and five-time GRAMMY® nominee, Heath has delivered some of Christian music’s most thought-provoking anthems, including the 2009 GMA Dove Award-winning Song of the Year, “Give Me Your Eyes,” and “Your Love,” which topped the charts for eight weeks. El Montecito School was founded in 1958, and provides academic Christian education to 160 children from preschool through elementary and up to sixth grade. For more on El Montecito School, please visit:www.elmoschool.com

VIP Tickets and corporate sponsorship packages are available! VIP seating and private cocktail reception with the band will be hosted after the event.