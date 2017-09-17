Calendar » ¡El Que No Corre Vuela! at the Granada Theatre

September 17, 2017 from 3:00 pm

On Sunday, September 17th, the Granada Theatre shows ¡El Que No Corre Vuela!, on its 4K high-definition screen at 3:00 p.m!

Starring María Elena Velasco Fragoso, ¡El Que No Corre Vuela! tells the story of Inda Maria facing challenges in the big city. After mistakenly going to jail, Maria makes friends with a woman whose kids live in the streets and Maria gets the idea to help them. She learns how to adapt to a new city, and community, and turns all her problems into laughter and joy.

Come experience this 1982 film like never before in the newest state-of-the-art theatre in support of the Cine en Domingo Film Series! Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased online or by calling the Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222.