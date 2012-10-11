Calendar » Elder & Dep Adult Abuse Prev Seminar, Helping or Harming the Vulnerable

October 11, 2012 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

To provide an understanding of the factors contributing to abuse, how to handle the hoarding situation and the relationship with self neglect. Understanding and Working with the Hoarding Personality by, Dr. Patrick Arbore, Ed.D Director, Center for Elderly Suicide Prevention, Institute on Aging, San Francisco Essentials in Hoarding Task Force Development by, Marilyn J. Milligan, LCSW, Hoarding Task Force of Orange County. For more information: [email protected] or 805-925-9554