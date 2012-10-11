Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:57 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Elder & Dep Adult Abuse Prev Seminar, Helping or Harming the Vulnerable

October 11, 2012 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

To provide an understanding of the factors contributing to abuse, how to handle the hoarding situation and the relationship with self neglect. Understanding and Working with the Hoarding Personality by, Dr. Patrick Arbore, Ed.D Director, Center for Elderly Suicide Prevention, Institute on Aging, San Francisco Essentials in Hoarding Task Force Development by, Marilyn J. Milligan, LCSW, Hoarding Task Force of Orange County. For more information: [email protected] or 805-925-9554

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Area Agency on Aging
  • Starts: October 11, 2012 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Price: Free With CEU's $30
  • Location: Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 East Park St., Santa Maria, CA
  • Website: http://centralcoastseniors.org/
  • Sponsors: Area Agency on Aging
 
 
 