Elegant Ornaments Art From Scrap Workshop with Marilee Krause

December 22, 2012 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Make art from an amazing array of reused materials. Open to artists of all ages and abilities. Weekly art workshops every Saturday. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Explore Ecology, Art From Scrap
  • Starts: December 22, 2012 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Price: $8.00
  • Location: Art From Scrap
  • Website: http://www.artfromscrap.org
