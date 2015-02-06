Calendar » Elements Theatre Collective Presents: Nixon’s Nixon

February 6, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Elements Theatre Collective is proud to present Nixon’s Nixon, by critically acclaimed playwright Russell Lees. The setting is the White House, in one of the most speculated moments in the history of American politics: the final meeting between President Richard Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on the eve of Nixon's resignation speech. Dark, satirical, and riveting - don't miss out on this free event!

Starring Michael Bernard (Richard Nixon) and Laezer Schlomkowitz (Henry Kissinger). Directed by Matthew Tavianini. Produced by Rob Grayson and Sarah Bennett. Set Design by Peter Barnholdt. Lighting Design by Sarah Bennett.