Elements Theatre Collective presents: Or, a play by Liz Duffy Adams

January 27, 2013 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

Aphra Behn, poet, spy, and soon to be the first professional female playwright, has a shot at her first production, if she can only finish her play by morning despite interruptions from sudden new love, actress Nell Gwynne; complicated royal love, King Charles II; and very dodgy ex-love, double-agent William Scott—who may be in on a plot to murder the king in the morning. Can Aphra resist Nell's charms, save Charles' life, win William a pardon, and launch her career, all in one night?