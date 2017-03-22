Calendar » Elena Ferrante, The World’s Foremost Modern Writer

March 22, 2017 from 9:30 am - 11:30 am

Celebrated Italian writer Elena Ferrante recently caught the world's attention with her novels about growing up in the slums of Naples. Praised around the globe for their gritty realism, the books have brought Ferrante fame and fortune... but no one knows who she is! Take an unforgettable journey back to postwar Italy as we unravel the mystery of the woman who many are calling 'the world's foremost modern writer'.

Four Weekly Sessions: 3/22/2017 - 4/19/2017; 9:30 am - 11:30 am