Eliot Chang Presents The #SuperAwesomeFuntime Comedy Tour
April 9, 2015 from 9:00pm
Eliot Chang's Comedy Central Half Hour was voted #2 in Comedy Central's Stand Up Showdown. He has also appeared on Showtime and E!'s "Chelsea Lately." Eliot tours America every year and has performed at over 400 colleges. Born and raised in New York, he currently resides in Los Angeles.
For a preview, please visit: https://vimeo.com/119834361
For More Information:
Tracy How
805-493-3728
[email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Undergraduate Admission
- Starts: April 9, 2015 9:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Preus-Brandt Forum at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91320
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3473
- Sponsors: Undergraduate Admission