Calendar » Eliot Chang Presents The #SuperAwesomeFuntime Comedy Tour

April 9, 2015 from 9:00pm

Eliot Chang's Comedy Central Half Hour was voted #2 in Comedy Central's Stand Up Showdown. He has also appeared on Showtime and E!'s "Chelsea Lately." Eliot tours America every year and has performed at over 400 colleges. Born and raised in New York, he currently resides in Los Angeles.

For a preview, please visit: https://vimeo.com/119834361

For More Information:

Tracy How

805-493-3728

[email protected]