Elizabeth Kolbert

February 18, 2014 from 8:00pm

Over the last half a billion years, there have been five mass extinctions, when the diversity of life on Earth suddenly and dramatically contracted. Scientists around the world are now monitoring the sixth extinction, predicted to be the most devastating event since an asteroid impact wiped out the dinosaurs. This time around, we are the cataclysm. In her powerful new book, New Yorker writer Elizabeth Kolbert draws on the multidisciplinary work of scores of researchers to create a gripping account of the disappearances occurring all around us.