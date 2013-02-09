Calendar » Elmer Ramsey, His Trumpet and Orchestra

February 9, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Conejo “Pops” Orchestra with Elmer Ramsey and his trumpet performs music from great artists of the big band era, like Artie Shaw, Harry James, Tommy Dorsey, and Duke Ellington. Ramsey, a CLU professor emeritus of music, began playing trumpet professionally at the age of 14 and, three years later, had his own ’40s-style big band on a Washington radio station. Many members of his orchestra are CLU alumni and have also performed with Harry James, Glenn Miller and Tex Beneke orchestras.