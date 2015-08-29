Calendar » Emergency Preparedness Event

August 29, 2015 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Emergency Preparedness Event at Montecito’s Upper Village- (1482 East Valley Dr.) on Saturday August 29, from 12:00 – 3:00pm.

AIG will be there with their Wildfire truck and their collections manager who provides collections related risk management and loss prevention services, disaster mitigation, and collections claims assistance. The collections could be Fine Art, Wine Collections and the like.

Quik-Response will be there with their emergency response vehicle and a representative will be discussing how clean-up and insurance claims work after a disaster. They will also focus on hazardous materials such as mold, asbestos, soot, trauma clean-up, and how this should be addressed from a safety concern.

Julia Di Sieno, the executive director of Animal Rescue Team Inc will be there with disaster kit’s for pets, and will talk about how pet owners can be prepared for disasters.

We'll also have information on local emergency contacts, call-trees, etc. and be offering complimentary insurance reviews so people can make sure their coverage is correct before an emergency strikes.

Fires, disasters, & floods ( especially with a big El Nino approaching) are on people’s mind. This will be a great event to get prepared.