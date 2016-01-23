Emerging Artists Coming Out Party
Join us at the Opening Reception for the Art Without Limits Emerging Artists! This party, exhibition, and fundraiser features dance, poetry, prose, music, video, fiber arts, mixed media, and more!
Exhibiting Artists include: Cecily Stewart, Satpreet Kahlon, Isaac Welsh, Sol Hill, Elite Henenson, Leanna Thompson, Ash Robinson, Dan La Bellarte, Derrick Curtis, Si Jie Loo, and Shauna Murphy.
The exhibition will be on view at the AFS Gallery until March 5, 2016. Original artwork will be for sale at the event.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Art from Scrap, Art Without Limits
- Starts: January 23, 2016 5:00 pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Art From Scrap 302 East Cota Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1685672151701265/
- Sponsors: Art from Scrap, Art Without Limits