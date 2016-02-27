Calendar » Emerson on Self-Reliance

February 27, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Saturday, February 27, 2016

4:00 – 6:00 pm

Concord House, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Gerry Kiffe

World culture is blessed with the works of sages, seers, mystics and poets from every age and every continent. One of America's greatest contributions to this heritage is Ralph Waldo Emerson's famous essay on "Self-Reliance". In it Emerson suggests the radical idea that moral guidance lies within us and that "the relations of the soul to the divine spirit are so pure that it is profane to seek to interpose helps." What does it mean to turn within? At this forum, Emerson’s ideas on self-reliance will be explored and their relevance to a society of the future discussed. Portions of this essay will be read aloud. The text of the essay will be posted on the IWC website in advance of the forum so please check back. This event is free of charge, but donations are appreciated.