February 7, 2015 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3047 or (805) 893-3535

Emerson String Quartet

Campbell Hall

“The Emerson performances represented an extraordinary fusion of experience and authority with audacity and freshness.” The Boston Globe



The Emerson String Quartet stands alone in the history of quartets with its list of monumental achievements: nine Grammy Awards, three Gramophone Awards, the coveted Avery Fisher Prize and more than 30 acclaimed recordings. Arts & Lectures presents the group's first Santa Barbara appearance with distinguished British cellist Paul Watkins. The first new member in 34 years, Watkins has infused the venerable quartet with a newfound "boyish exuberance" (New York Times). Writes the Los Angeles Times: "The ensemble couldn't have found a more suitable cellist… Watkins contributes a resplendent rich bass pedestal on which beauty can stand in display."