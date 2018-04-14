Calendar » Emma’s Revolution Concert

April 14, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

If there was ever a time for a powerful, loving transformative revolution, that time is now--and this is the music to fuel it!

Emma's Revolution is the dynamic, award-winning activist duo of Pat Humphries & Sandy O, whose songs have been sung for the Dalai Lama, praised by Pete Seeger, and covered by Holly Near. With beautiful harmonies and genre-defying eclecticism, Emma’s Revolution delivers the energy and strength of their convictions, in an uprising of truth and hope for these tumultuous times.

Emma’s Revolution's latest CD, Revolution Now, has garnered Top 2017 acclaim from radio stations across the country focusing on folk and acoustic music: Top Artist #20 (just after Joan Baez), Top Album #24 (just after Bela Fleck) and Top Song #25 "Sing People Sing" (just after Rhiannon Giddens).

In the spirit of Emma Goldman's famous attribution, “If I can't dance, I don't want to be part of your revolution,” Emma's Revolution brings their uprising of truth and hope to concerts and peace & justice, labor, human rights, environmental, LGBT and women's rights events.

EMMA'S REVOLUTION CONCERT

UNITARIAN SOCIETY OF SANTA BARBARA

SATURDAY, APRIL 14TH 7:00PM

1535 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

For information, email [email protected] or call 805-965-4583

Available Online: www.emmasrevolution.com/live/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/emmasrevolution

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/177454246191281/