Calendar » Emmy Award Winning Author, Neville Frankel to Present at the SB Genealogical Society Meeting

March 17, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Neville Frankel will present, “Unearthing Family Lore: Behind the Scenes of a Novelist’s Journey” at the SB County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, March 17th, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street.



Frankel discusses the well-researched family history that inspired his works of historical fiction. In this talk, the author provides an unusual, personal look at the fact-finding mission into his ancestry dating back to Latvia, Russia, Germany and South Africa during the 19th and 20th centuries. The session also sheds insight into the author’s creative process, as he mines family history for the stories that bring life to his fiction. His journey puts us in touch with the rich family narratives that connect one generation to the next.



A native of Johannesburg, South Africa, he immigrated to the US with his family at the age of 14. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and did his doctoral work in English literature at the University of Toronto.



He is the author of three works of historical fiction, The Third Power about the transformation of Rhodesia to Zimbabwe, an apartheid-era novel Bloodlines, and On the Sickle’s Edge, a multi-generational saga set in Russia, Latvia, South Africa and the US (Finalist for the 2017 National Jewish Book Awards). The two latter novels, as well as his current project were all inspired by extensive research into his family history.



Neville is the recipient of an Emmy for his work on a Frontline/BBC documentary, and he has been a contributor to The Huffington Post, The LA Times, and The Good Men Project. He is a 2013 and 2017 Jewish Book Council author and is a 2013 Boston Book Lab author.



In addition to his passion for writing, Neville is an avid painter and wildlands hiker. He and his wife divide their time between Boston, Santa Barbara and Cape Cod.



Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00 am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society website (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438