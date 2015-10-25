Calendar » EMPORIUM PRESENTS Home Free - Don’t It Feel Good Tour

October 25, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

When country vocal band Home Free was crowned champion of NBC’s The Sing-Off, their victory was by no means the beginnings of a career for the five country stars from Minnesota… rather it was a satisfying culmination of nearly a decade of hard work and commitment to a vocal craft growing in popularity.

They have become known for their high-energy performances, peppered with quick-witted humor that meshes Nashville standards with pop hits dipped in country flavor.

Since their Sing-Off win, Home Free has released two albums (Crazy Life and Full Of Cheer), selling more than 150,000 copies; they’ve embarked on two major national tours, selling more than 100,000 tickets in North America; they’ve released more than 20 music videos, amassing more than 35-million YouTube views.

They continue to build a national audience as they bring their Don’t It Feel Good Tour to town on the in support of their third major release on Columbia Records out in Fall 2015.