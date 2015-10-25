EMPORIUM PRESENTS Home Free - Don’t It Feel Good Tour
When country vocal band Home Free was crowned champion of NBC’s The Sing-Off, their victory was by no means the beginnings of a career for the five country stars from Minnesota… rather it was a satisfying culmination of nearly a decade of hard work and commitment to a vocal craft growing in popularity.
They have become known for their high-energy performances, peppered with quick-witted humor that meshes Nashville standards with pop hits dipped in country flavor.
Since their Sing-Off win, Home Free has released two albums (Crazy Life and Full Of Cheer), selling more than 150,000 copies; they’ve embarked on two major national tours, selling more than 100,000 tickets in North America; they’ve released more than 20 music videos, amassing more than 35-million YouTube views.
They continue to build a national audience as they bring their Don’t It Feel Good Tour to town on the in support of their third major release on Columbia Records out in Fall 2015.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 25, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $152.75 - VIP w/ meet and greet (Pre-show Q&A, photograph, and autograph sessions with the band (begins 2.5 hours prior to show
- Location: Lobero Theater 33 East Canon Perdido
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/home-free/