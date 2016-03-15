Calendar » EMPORIUM PRESENTS Loreena McKennitt

March 15, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Loreena McKennitt is well known as a composer and singer. In a recording career spanning more than two decades, Ms. McKennitt’s ‘eclectic Celtic’ music has received critical acclaim world-wide, and gold, platinum and multi-platinum sales awards in 15 countries across four continents. To date, she has sold over 14 million albums with a catalogue that includes seven studio recordings, three seasonal recordings, a live in-concert DVD and two DVD documentaries. She’s won two Junos, Canada’s premiere music award, garnered two GRAMMY® nominations and has performed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.