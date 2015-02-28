Calendar » emPower at Santa Barbara Home Show

February 28, 2015 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit emPower Santa Barbara’s booth at the Santa Barbara Home Show on February 28th to learn how emPower can help you access easy and affordable home energy upgrades.

Visitors will learn about utility incentives up to $6,500, low interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%, and how to improve their home’s efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality.

emPower Program staff will be at the booth to answer questions and can schedule a free home energy site visit with an emPower Energy Coach.

Cost: $6 admission for show (children under 12 are free). Get two free tickets to attend the show courtesy of emPower! For more info: http://bit.ly/1DCsxxZ

For more information, contact emPower Santa Barbara County at 805-568-3566 or visit http://bit.ly/1DCsxxZ.