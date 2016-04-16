Calendar » emPower at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

April 16, 2016 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Interested in lowering your carbon footprint and improving the efficiency of your home this Earth Day? Learn how through emPower Santa Barbara County, a program of Santa Barbara County’s Energy and Sustainability Division.

emPower staff and local contractors will be tabling at the Santa Barbara Earth Festival on April 16 and 17 to offer advice on how to improve your home’s energy efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality while saving money.

The first 100 people to visit the booth and sign up for the emPower newsletter will receive a free LED light bulb. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the efficiency of the LED bulbs, how homes use energy and sign up for a free energy site visit with an emPower energy coach for a comprehensive look at your home’s energy performance.