Empowered Aging Series - Santa Barbara Village

February 13, 2018 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

EMPOWERED AGING MONTHLY LECTURE SERIES

February 2018 Lecture - ‘Recognizing and Managing the Caregiver Role’

Santa Barbara, CA, January 23, 2018 – for immediate release

Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara announce the ‘ Free to Care: Recognizing and Managing the Caregiver Role’ presentation that will take place Tuesday, February 13, 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St., 93101. Cynthia McNulty, LCSW, Senior Services Program Manager from Family Services Agency will be the featured speaker. The Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series takes place on the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so reservations are requested prior to the scheduled presentation.

As our population ages, more and more people find themselves caring for a senior family member, neighbor or friend. Many don't even realize they have taken on this role. Join Cynthia McNulty, LCSW, who oversees the Senior and Caregiver Mental Health Programs at FSA, as she provides information and guidance about this critical and relevant topic. Please note this workshop is the first in a series of programs focused on caregiving.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping one another successfully age-in-place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. One of almost 200 ‘virtual’ villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village delivers a strong blend of support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged. Carol Spungen, Advisory Board Member says: “The ‘Empowered Aging Series’ is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities. We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics.”

To make reservations by Monday, February 8th, for ‘Free to Care: Recognizing and Managing the Caregiver Role’, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, Santa Barbara Village Coordinator at (805) 729-5038 or email [email protected]