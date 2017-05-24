Calendar » Empowered Speaking Workshop

May 24, 2017 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

This enlightening workshop will inspire you to not only be your best when you speak, but also encourage your audience to use their voice as well.

Some of the items our two speaking coaches will cover are "How to":

Identify and celebrate your unique qualities to bring to the stage

Create an experience that takes the audience on a journey and leads them to a desired result, by developing an emotional connection and using training techniques like interaction and activities

Inspire/Empower/Encourage the audience to use their Voice

Engage the audience using practical and effective exercises that connect "mental brain" to "physical body" when using our voice.

This will be a very fun and interactive event that you won't want to miss!

About Our Coaches:

Lisa Braithwaite is a public speaking coach and trainer, mentoring entrepreneurs to create memorable and engaging presentations in order to build their businesses through speaking.

Sloane Reali is a Professional Vocal Coach, Public Speaker and Musician. She holds a Masters Degree in Education from UCSB and a California Teaching Credential.