Calendar » Empowered Woman Luncheon

March 8, 2016 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Join us on International Women's Day at the Empowered Woman Luncheon

The Empowered Woman Luncheon celebrates strong independent women of integrity who can serve as role models for all women in our society. It is hosted by the Santa Barbara - Goleta Valley branch of AAUW, which is dedicated to advancing equity for women and girls.

This year, we are proud to honor Carlynne McDonnell, author of The Every Woman’s Guide To Equality and founder and CEO of Change in Our Lifetime, Inc. Carlynne has been a passionate and outspoken proponent of social justice and equality for over 25 years. Learn more about her work at her website: changeinourlifetime.org