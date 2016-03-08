Calendar » EMPOWERED WOMAN LUNCHEON with CARLYNNE MCDONNELL in Celebration of International Women’s Day

March 8, 2016 from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm

The Empowered Woman luncheon celebrates strong independent women of integrity who can serve as role models for all women in our society. It is hosted by the AAUW which is dedicated to advancing equity for women and girls.

Carlynne McDonnell, author of Every Woman's Guide to Equality and founder and CEO of Change in Our Lifetime, Inc., has been a passionate and outspoken proponent of social justice and equality for over 25 years.

The luncheon will be held at the Canary Hotel, 31 West Carrillo Street, SB on Wednesday, March 8 from 11:30 to 1:30 PM. The cost is $75 sent to sbgv-ca.aauw.net or email [email protected]