Empowering Climate Change Movements One Block at a Time

February 26, 2019 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

David Gershon, creator of “The Cool Block and Cool California Initiative,” will speak on how communities to make an impact on climate change in an effective and achievable way from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 26 at Impact Hub Chapala Center: 1221 Chapala St., Santa Barbara

This talk is offered to the community at no charge, but seating is limited. RSVP at [email protected]

“The Cool Block is an exemplary how-to-guide for communities to make significant impact on climate change in an effective and achievable way,” said California Gov Gavin Newson. “Very cool indeed.”

With international climate change legislation struggling to get traction and the long timeframe required to scale up technological solutions and renewable energy, the world is searching for a low-cost, high impact strategy to address climate change while we still have the time to act.

Since cities represent 70 percent of the planet’s carbon emissions and citizens’ daily lifestyle choices represent 70 percent of these emissions, empowering cities and their citizens to reduce their carbon footprint provides the world with an opportunity to address climate change.



Because of its climate change leadership and what it has directly experienced, California is the top candidate to seize this opportunity.

The Cool Block, three California cities – Los Angeles, San Francisco and Palo Alto – successfully piloted this program on 50 blocks. The program achieved an average household carbon reduction of 32 percent and disaster resilient blocks.

Gershon will discuss: an empowerment strategy to enable households on a block to achieve substantive carbon reduction and disaster resiliency;

plans to bring this to scale community-wide in Santa Barbara and Montecito;

the larger strategy of creating carbon neutral cities and scaling them statewide called Cool California;

how to participate on one’s own neighborhood block.

Gershon is co-founder and CEO of Empowerment Institute. He applies his leadership and social change expertise to designing transformative change solutions for cities, countries and the planet.

For more information, contact Robin Elander, director Global Good Impact at [email protected], (805) 216-1223.