Empowering People and Organizations Dynamic Governance: A Weekend Workshop

January 10, 2015 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Empowering People and Organizations Dynamic Governance: A Weekend Workshop with John Buck and Manfred Friedrich:

Saturday, Jan 10th, 10am-6pm, Sunday, Jan 11, 10am-5pm
Early bird discount before January 1: $175-285 sliding scale 
Full price after Jan 1 : $210-$335 sliding scale
Scholarships and work trades available. For more info, call or email Lesley Weinstock: [email protected], 805-212-0052

Start the New Year by setting aside time to empower yourself and your relationships. Learn how organizations and businesses around the world are “thinking smarter with circles.”

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Interplay,Santa Barbara Permaculture Network,Earth First Construction, Sweetwater Collaborative, Sama Group Santa Barbara, Center for Nonviolent Communication
  • Starts: January 10, 2015 10:00am - 6:00pm
  • Price: $210-$335 sliding scale
  • Location: Santa Barbara County Public Health Building, 300 North San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.
  • Website: http://www.sbpermacuture.org
