March 29, 2014 from 9:30am

Let Wisdom Become Your Spiritual Guide

Prajnaparamita is a female Buddha who represents the perfection of wisdom. ”Prajna” is the Sanskrit word for wisdom, and “paramita” is the Sanskrit word for “perfection”. She is often referred to as the “Great Mother”, since the perfection of wisdom gives birth to the mind of enlightenment.

We all have the potential to become enlightened, just like Prajnaparamita. To actualize our potential, we need to develop wisdom, especially the profound wisdom that understands the nature of things. When we are guided by this wisdom, we will travel from joy to joy along our spiritual path, solve our daily problems, and eventually realize our Buddha nature.

During this special weekend event, Kelsang Wangpo will grant the empowerment of Prajnaparamita. Through the blissful guided meditation of the empowerment, we will receive the Great Mother’s wisdom blessings and move closer towards our own enlightened nature.

Schedule

9:30am: Registration opens

10:00am – 12:00pm: The Blessing Empowerment of Buddha Prajnaparamita

12:00pm – 1:30pm: Lunch break

1:30pm – 3:30pm: Commentary: Dispelling Obstacles

4:00 – 4:30pm: Great Mother practice