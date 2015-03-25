Calendar » Empty Bowls Lompoc

March 25, 2015 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Empty Bowls is a unique event where attendees select a colorful hand-crafted ceramic bowl, enjoy a meal of gourmet soup and bread, and take home the bowl as a reminder of the event’s purpose: to help provide wholesome food to hungry people in our community. A Raffle Extravaganza will also offer guests an opportunity to acquire some very nice items while offering additional support! All money raised in Lompoc will stay in Lompoc to support local food programs.

After February 10th, tickets will be available online or from community outlets listed on Empty Bowls' event page at www.foodbanksbc.org. They are also available at the door on event day while supplies last. For more ticket info call 937-3422 x 104.