Empty Mansions: Lunch with the Author
October 27, 2015 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Join us for a casual book-club style meet and greet with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bill Dedman, author of "Empty Mansions." We will provide lunch and refreshments, and a discuss his engrossing study of Huguette Clark and her mysterious life and fortune.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 27, 2015 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
- Price: $20 for members, $25 for guests
- Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. de la Guerra