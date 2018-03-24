Calendar » End Summer Hunger

June 17, 2015 from 12:00 AM

Be a part of the solution.

Summer should be a time for children to enjoy playtime with friends, a week at camp, a family vacation, or time at the pool. But for nearly 34,000 children who receive free and reduced-priced meals at school, summer can mean hunger. We've set a goal to raise $50,000 by June 30. The funds we raise go directly towards our Picnic in the Park program, which provides free lunches and enrichment activities for children and their families all around the County.

Donate and be entered to win!

By making a $100 donation, you are automatically entered to win a prize from VITA Travel Store.

Make your donation here.

------

Contact: [email protected]

Phone number: (805) 967-5741