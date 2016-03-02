Calendar » Endangered Geraniaceae presented by Robin Parer

March 2, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society March General Meeting will be held on Wednesday March 2nd at 7:00pm at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Endangered Geraniaceae presented by Robin Parer. Nurseries that specialize in these plants have all but disappeared and old, beautiful or interesting selections are under onslaught from seed produced and cheap alternatives commonly distributed. We'll talk about what's about to disappear and what we can do about trying to save an historic and beautiful family of plants Meeting regularly since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Vistiors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. The society typically arranges a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara. Contact: [email protected] Web: www.sbchs.org