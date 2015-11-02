Calendar » Energy Efficiency in California’s Low-Carbon Future

November 2, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Southern California Edison is working to help achieve California’s ambitious carbon reduction goals by modernizing its distribution system to be flexible, adaptable and capable of two-way electrical flows to better integrate distributed energy resources – such as demand side management (Energy Efficiency/Demand Response), rooftop solar, electric vehicles and energy storage – while maintaining the reliability, safety, and power quality customers count on.

SCE President Pedro Pizarro will share the company’s vision for a 21st century power system that promotes the deployment of low-carbon resources, encourages technology innovation and fosters customer choice.