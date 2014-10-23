Calendar » Energy Efficient Furnace Workshop

October 23, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

emPower invites the public to get ready for winter with an Energy Efficient Furnace Workshop. The workshop will address the steps of choosing and properly installing an energy efficient furnace. emPower Energy Coach, Jason Scheurer, will address common issues that affect furnace efficiency and will be available to answer questions about selecting a furnace. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about available incentives and financing for furnace replacement. This event is free and open to the public. Dinner will be provided.

Date: Thursday, October 23rd

Time: 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Location: Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive Santa Maria, CA

Cost: FREE

RVSP: http://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=63