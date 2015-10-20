Calendar » Energy & Water Expo

October 20, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Celebrate Energy Awareness Month with emPower Santa Barbara County at their Energy & Water Expo on Oct. 20. The event will feature presentations, exhibit booths and refreshments.

At the expo, you’ll learn about available incentives for making energy and water saving upgrades to your home. You’ll also have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win a Nest Learning Thermostat, a $250 value. Southern California Gas Company customers who bring their account number will receive a FREE water and energy savings kit, including three faucet aerators and a low-flow showerhead.

Refreshments will be served.

To learn more about the emPower program, call 805-568-3530 or email [email protected]