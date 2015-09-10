Calendar » Engage and Lead

September 10, 2015 from 7:30am

A respected attorney, entrepreneur and philanthropist before he entered public service, Richard Riordan was elected mayor of Los Angeles in 1993 and reelected to a second four-year term in a landslide.

From the rebuilding efforts following the riots in 1992 as well as a major earthquake in 1994, Riordan has been considered a transformative mayor. In 1997, more than 60 percent of voters supported his efforts to improve public safety, create quality jobs, and reform public schools. Driven by a passion to create space for others to succeed, Riordan has had a positive impact on countless lives and the fabric of the LA community.

Moderator Henry Dubroff is the founder, chairman and editor of the Pacific Coast Business Times and a longtime member of the School of Management Advisory Council.

Tickets are $45; $25 for Cal Lutheran students and alumni. Seats are limited. Register here.