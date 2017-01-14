Calendar » Engaging Youth in “Citizen Science”

January 14, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday, January 14, 2017

2:00 – 5:00 pm

Concord House, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Kim Miller



What happens when students actually do science? Something transformative occurs when young people actively work with real-world data relevant to authentic scientific investigations. What are the consequences for the development of the student and the improvement of society?

"Citizen Science" is a movement aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards that features global collaboration among professionals and amateurs, enabling students to collect data under the tutelage of professional researchers far away. This seminar will explore dimensions of various citizen science projects used in the public school system, and how this innovative collaboration fosters imaginative use of physical and mental resources of people all over the world, from all backgrounds, ages, and ethnicities, for the sake of furthering human knowledge and the welfare of all.

Free of charge, but a suggested donation of $2 per person is appreciated.