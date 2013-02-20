Calendar » Engineer Daniel Renner on SB’s Infrared Cooridor & Photonics

February 20, 2013 from 5PM - 6:40PM

Daniel Renner, grew up in the wilderness of Chilean Patagonia. 37 years ago, he dove into photonics because of an image in his mind of photons and electrons dancing together. A Photonics Engineer and Tech-Business Troubleshooter, Daniel has been driving the majestic highway 101 from Buellton to Thousand Oaks, known as the "Infrared Corridor" in his industry because of the high concentration of infrared photonic companies.