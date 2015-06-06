Calendar » English Cathedral Classics for Choir & Organ

June 6, 2015 from 7:30pm

Santa Barbara's respected chamber choir The Adelfos Ensemble, (Temmo Korisheli, director) presents “All Angels Cry Aloud: Music for the English Church,” a program of stirring Anglican cathedral music featuring the recently-appointed organist of Trinity Episcopal Church, Dr. Thomas Joyce. We will perform familiar and unusual accompanied and a-cappella anthems spanning the historical gamut of sacred music in the Anglican tradition by the Restoration genius Henry Purcell, Maurice Greene (Master of the King's Musick to George II), the Romantic drunkard Samuel Sebastian Wesley, the proper Victorians Hubert Parry, C.V. Stanford, and Charles Wood, North American Anglicans Healy Willan and David McK. Williams, and modern luminaries Benjamin Britten, W.H. Harris, and Herbert Howells, among others. The splendid neo-Gothic setting of Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, with its magnificent pipe organ, provides the perfect setting for this majestic repertoire.

Two performances with be offered: Saturday, June 6th at 7:30pm and Sunday, June 7th at 3pm.