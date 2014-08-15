English Language Development Standards Workshop
Antioch University Santa Barbara is conducting a free faculty workshop to unpack English Language Development Standards for teacher preparation on Friday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 343 at AUSB’s campus at 602 Anacapa Street in downtown Santa Barbara.
The workshop will be led by Dr. Ann Lippincott, an adjunct faculty in AUSB’s Graduate Education & Credentialing program, and all cooperating teachers at all grade levels are invited. The workshop is especially beneficial and targeted to those working with grades K-8.
Please email Education Program Coordinator Kelly Peña at kpena[at]antiochsb.edu to RSVP.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: August 15, 2014 10:00 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/2014/antioch-university-santa-barbara-offers-english-language-development-workshop/