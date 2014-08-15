Calendar » English Language Development Standards Workshop

August 15, 2014 from 10:00 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Antioch University Santa Barbara is conducting a free faculty workshop to unpack English Language Development Standards for teacher preparation on Friday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 343 at AUSB’s campus at 602 Anacapa Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The workshop will be led by Dr. Ann Lippincott, an adjunct faculty in AUSB’s Graduate Education & Credentialing program, and all cooperating teachers at all grade levels are invited. The workshop is especially beneficial and targeted to those working with grades K-8.

Please email Education Program Coordinator Kelly Peña at kpena[at]antiochsb.edu to RSVP.