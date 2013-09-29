Calendar » Enhancing Mobility through Bionic Technology

September 29, 2013 from 5:00pm - 8:30pm

Enhancing Mobility with Bionic Technology, a presentation by Amanda Boxtel 2013 Empowerment through Medical Rehabilitation, an Educational Series On September 29, 2013 Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation will host a presentation by Amanda Boxtel, adaptive skiing instructor, co-founder of adaptive ski and outdoor recreation organization Challenge Aspen, and founder of the new Bridging Bionics Foundation. Paralyzed for 18 years, Ms. Boxtel was the first woman with paraplegia to test the Ekso prototype, eLEGS, in 2010 which enabled her to walk upright again; bent knees and heel to toe. She continues to be an Ekso “Test Pilot.” Exoskeletons and bionic technology are not yet financially viable options for most individuals and community rehabilitation centers. However, through increased education, research and development, these technologies will gradually become more accessible to the public. By advancing human mobility options beyond standard wheelchairs and unpowered orthotics quality of life for individuals with disabilities will be further enhanced. In a public presentation, Ms. Boxtel will share her experience and knowledge as well as demonstrate the use of new state-of-the-art bionic technology. Sunday, September 29, 2013 The Fess Parker, a Doubletree by Hilton Resort 633 East Cabrillo Boulevard Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Assistive Technology Fair from 2:00 – 5:00 PM Free admission Amanda Boxtel Presentation at 5:00 – 6:00 PM $25 per person; $15 for students Dinner & Panel discussion at 6:30 – 8:30 PM $250 person, includes presentation For reservations and information, please contact: Thomas Reeg, CRHF Administrator (805) 569-8999 ext. 2143 [email protected] Presented by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation in support of s the programs and services of Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity organization.