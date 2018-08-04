Calendar » Enneagram - Master Your Personality 1-Day Workshop in Santa Barbara

August 4, 2018 from 10am - 5pm

Transform The Relationship With Your Self, Shape Up Your Life Style, and Show Up More Authentically!

To register: https://goo.gl/5bFJnY

If you can relate to these statements, this workshop is for you:

* I love to discover new things about myself and others.

* I want to build better relationships.

* Personal growth is important to me.

* I enjoy dynamic learning where I get to participate and share.

* I want to use this knowledge in my personal and/or professional life.

During this 1-day workshop you will gain an in-depth understanding of all 9 types of the Enneagram Personality Typing system and learn how to apply it in your daily life.

This class is for therapists, coaches, consultants, Enneagram beginners and intermediates, and anyone who loves personal growth!

The Enneagram Personality System has truly become a secret super power for me in my work with my psychology-coaching clients and I would LOVE to share it with YOU as well!

Maybe you already know your type and want to understand its impact on your relationships, body, and work in more depth...

Maybe you are a therapist, coach, or entrepreneur and want to apply it with your clients and employees...

Maybe you are completely new to the Enneagram and are curious about getting started...

This LIVE workshop will be held in Santa Barbara. Registration is limited to 10 attendees. For more information on the workshop and registration click here: https://goo.gl/5bFJnY

I can’t wait to meet you and spend this exciting, deep and insightful day together!

ABOUT CRYSTAL AKA "The Authentic Freedom Fighter"

Crystal synthesizes Eastern and Western elements from transpersonal/spiritual psychology, functional fitness, holistic nutrition, Eastern health and philosophy, wildlife conservation, meditation, and mindfulness to equip people with the ability to create authentic freedom with their body, relationships, and work.

These methods stem from her Master’s in Transpersonal Counseling Psychology, Bachelor’s in Wildlife Biology and Conservation, and over 15 years’ experience as an ACE Certified Medical Exercise and Fitness Nutrition Specialist.

Crystal empowers clients around the world via her online programs, talks, workshops, retreats, and one-on-one sessions.