Entering the Path to Freedom
An Introduction to Buddha's Teaching and Authentic Spiritual Practice in Modern Times
with Resident Teacher, Dawa Tarchin Phillips.
This class provides a solid foundation in understanding the meaning and aim of the path of awakening.
Thursdays, January 7 and 28 and February 4 and 25 from 7-9pm
About the Teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Bodhi Path
- Starts: January 7, 2016 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Bodhi Path Buddhist Center of Santa Barbara - 102 West Mission Santa Barbara, CA 93101 USA
- Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/