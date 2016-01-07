Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:06 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Entering the Path to Freedom

January 7, 2016 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Entering the Path to Freedom


An Introduction to Buddha's Teaching and Authentic Spiritual Practice in Modern Times
with Resident Teacher, Dawa Tarchin Phillips.

This class provides a solid foundation in understanding the meaning and aim of the path of awakening.


Thursdays, January 7 and 28 and February 4 and 25 from 7-9pm

About the Teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.



Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Bodhi Path
  • Starts: January 7, 2016 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Bodhi Path Buddhist Center of Santa Barbara - 102 West Mission Santa Barbara, CA 93101 USA
  • Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/
 
 
 