January 28, 2016 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Entering the Path to Freedom

An Introduction to Buddha's Teaching and Authentic Spiritual Practice in Modern Times

with Resident Teacher, Dawa Tarchin Phillips.

This class provides a solid foundation in understanding the meaning and aim of the path of awakening.



Thursdays, January 7 and 28 and February 4 and 25 from 7-9pm

About the Teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.





