Calendar » Entrepreneur Speaker Series

March 18, 2015 from 6:00pm

The Poem Store is a performance-business-poetry piece that consists of composing custom poetry on a manual typewriter, in exchange for a donation. Your subject, your price.

JACQUELINE SUSKIN, owner/performer, is best known through her work with Poem Store, a public performance project in which she composes custom verses on a manual typewriter in exchange for donations. She and her typewriter have been featured on the front page of the Los Angeles Times, in the New York Times, at SFMoMA and at Los Angeles Contemporary, bringing poetry to the general public in an intimate, immediate and accessible way.

Agenda:

The evening will begin with networking at 6 p.m. Suskin will speak at 6:45, and the event will conclude by 8.

Want to get noticed? If you're an entrepreneur dying to tell the world about your start-up or technology, here's your chance! In the space provided in the registration form, tell us a little bit about what you want to say. We'll choose a few folks to make an elevator pitch before the keynote speaker.

Please contact Mike Panesis with questions.

[email protected]

(805) 493-3493