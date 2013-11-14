Calendar » Entrepreneurs in Philanthropy: How Small Businesses Make a Big Difference

November 14, 2013 from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Join our exclusive forum featuring: Renee Grubb of Village Properties, Zhena Muzyka of Zhena's Gypsy Tea and Lorrie Thomas Ross of Web Marketing Therapy. Private museum tour 9:30am-10am following the roundtable. Gallery and breakfast generously hosted by the SBMA. Moderated by Judy Hawkins, Ruby Road Leadership. Corporate Philanthropy Roundtable welcomes entrepreneurs and small business leaders from the private sector to share innovative models and approaches to community giving. Come share and be inspired by the generous and creative ways our businesses are contributing to raise and leverage funding for local causes.